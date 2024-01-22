News & Insights

Markets
IONS

Ionis Pharma's Phase 3 OASIS-HAE Study Of Donidalorsen In Hereditary Angioedema Meets Main Goal

January 22, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Monday said Phase 3 OASIS-HAE study of donidalorsen in people with hereditary angioedema (HAE) met its primary goal.

HAE is a rare and life-threatening genetic disease that causes frequent severe swelling of the skin, gastrointestinal tract, upper respiratory system, face and throat.

In the Phase 3 OASIS-HAE study, patients with HAE were randomized to receive either donidalorsen or placebo for 24 weeks. The study met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant reduction in the rate of HAE attacks in patients treated with donidalorsen.

The company said it plans to submit a New Drug Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Otsuka, which has exclusive rights to commercialize donidalorsen in Europe, is preparing to submit a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IONS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.