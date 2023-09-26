News & Insights

US Markets
IONS

Ionis Pharma's genetic disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study

September 26, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS.O said on Tuesday its experimental drug met the main goal of reducing the level of a type of fat in a late-stage trial testing it as a treatment for a rare genetic disorder.

The genetic disorder, known as familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), affects fat metabolism and is characterized by extremely high levels of triglyceride — the most common type of fat in the body.

The drug candidate, olezarsen, showed statistically significant reduction in levels of triglyceride compared to placebo, as well as showed a 100% reduction in inflammation of the pancreas, the company said.

FCS is estimated to occur in 1 in 1-2 million people, according to National Pancreas Foundation.

Ionis said it plans to file a marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for olezarsen early next year.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IONS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.