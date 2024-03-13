Ionis Pharma's fatty liver disease drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

Adds details throughout

March 13 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS.O said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat a type of fatty liver disease met the main goal of a mid-stage trial.

The drug candidate, called ION224, was tested in a 160-patient study for 51 weeks, and helped improve symptoms of the disease in both tested doses.

The condition, earlier called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), has no approved drugs, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expected to decide on rival Madrigal Pharmacauticals' MDGL.O drug by Thursday.

