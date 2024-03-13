News & Insights

Ionis Pharma's fatty liver disease drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

March 13, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

March 13 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS.O said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat a type of fatty liver disease met the main goal of a mid-stage trial.

The drug candidate, called ION224, was tested in a 160-patient study for 51 weeks, and helped improve symptoms of the disease in both tested doses.

The condition, earlier called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), has no approved drugs, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expected to decide on rival Madrigal Pharmacauticals' MDGL.O drug by Thursday.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)

