Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Looks Attractive At $37

We believe that the stock price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), a biotech company that specializes in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics, is undervalued at current levels of under $37. IONS stock is down 11% from the levels of around $42 it was at on March 23, 2020, when broader markets made a bottom. This marks a significant underperformance with the broader markets given that the S&P 500 rose 89% over the same period. The underperformance of IONS stock can largely be attributed to the halt of clinical trials for an important pipeline candidate – Tominersen – which was being developed by Ionis and Roche to treat Huntington’s disease.

Looking at a longer time period, IONS stock is also down 32% from the levels of around $54 seen toward the end of 2018 (vs. S&P 500 rise of nearly 70%). Much of this decline can be attributed to unfavorable changes in its P/S multiple. Ionis’ total revenue grew 22% to $729 million over the last twelve month period, compared to $600 million in 2018. The company saw a 7% rise in total shares outstanding due to share issuance. As such, on a per share basis, Ionis’ revenue grew 14% to $5.21 for the last twelve month period, compared to $4.58 in 2018. Despite a rise in revenue per share (RPS) over the recent years, Ionis’ P/S multiple has contracted a large 44% to 7x currently, compared to 13x in 2018, and we believe that the multiple will expand going forward. Our dashboard, ‘What Factors Drove -32% Change In Ionis Pharmaceutical’s Stock between 2018 and now?‘, has the underlying numbers.

Outlook

We know that the development around Tominersen was a big negative for Ionis, given that if successful, it would have been the first therapy to reduce the progression of Huntington’s disease, and its peak sales were touted to be as high as $5 billion. Tominersen was licensed to Roche, and Roche’s decision to halt its phase three clinical trials was driven by lower than expected efficacy of the therapy.

Despite this development, we find IONS stock to be very attractive at the current levels of $37. Ionis already has three marketed products, including Spinraza (licensed to Biogen), and it aims to have twelve marketable products by 2026. Looking at its pipeline, Ionis has six candidates in late stage clinical trials, of which, four are Ionis-owned. The number shoots to over 30 programs if one includes its phase two pipeline as well, and it is likely that some of these candidates will show positive findings in clinical trials and pave the way for regulatory approval over the coming years.

Overall, we are looking beyond the failure of Tominersen, to what can the company really achieve if it succeeds in having twelve marketable products in the next five years. Currently, its sales are around $700 million from just three products, and some of the pipeline products, including Vupanorsen (licensed to Pfizer), have potential to be blockbuster drugs.

Looking at the valuation, IONS at the current price of $37 is trading at just 7x its RPS of $5.21 for the last twelve month period, compared to levels of 11x and 12x seen in 2018 and 2020 respectively, implying there is more room for growth. Given that the company has a solid pipeline, any positive development around the clinical trials for its new drugs will likely result in the stock price rising. While the average price estimate for IONS stock is at $58 currently, reflecting a large 57% premium to the current market price, we believe it can see even higher levels in the long run.

