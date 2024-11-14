Ionis Pharmaceuticals price target lowered to $62 from $65 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Allison Bratzel lowered the firm’s price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to $62 from $65 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm notes total revenue of $134M beat consensus by $1M and beat its estimate by $10M. However, Piper’s Q3 royalty revenue estimate of $71M was $9M below the reported value, largely on Spinraza royalties.

