Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.90, changing hands as high as $54.57 per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IONS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IONS's low point in its 52 week range is $39.32 per share, with $64.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.33.

