Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) reported $188 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 40.3%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to -$0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136.84 million, representing a surprise of +37.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +163.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.94.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ionis Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Commercial Revenue- Licensing and royalty revenue : $6 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%.

: $6 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%. Commercial Revenue- Spinraza royalties : $61 million versus $59.52 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $61 million versus $59.52 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Commercial Revenue- Tegsedi and Waylivra revenue, net : $11 million versus $6.77 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $11 million versus $6.77 million estimated by five analysts on average. R&D Revenue- Collaborative agreement revenue : $90 million compared to the $53.94 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $90 million compared to the $53.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Total commercial revenue: $78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.