Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) will announce quarterly loss of $0.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 110.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $183.6 million, increasing 20.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ionis Pharmaceuticals metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Research and development revenue under collaborative agreements' to come in at $86.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Commercial Revenue- Licensing and royalty revenue' should come in at $16.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +170.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total commercial revenue' stands at $94.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Commercial Revenue- Spinraza royalties' to reach $66.86 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'R&D Revenue- Collaborative agreement revenue' at $87.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +72.4% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ionis Pharmaceuticals here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals have returned -4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, IONS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

