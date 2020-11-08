Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Third-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking great. Unfortunately, Ionis Pharmaceuticals delivered a serious earnings miss. Revenues of US$160m were 12% below expectations, and statutory losses ballooned 125% to US$0.22 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:IONS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the 19 analysts covering Ionis Pharmaceuticals, is for revenues of US$801.3m in 2021, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 14% reduction in Ionis Pharmaceuticals' sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to tip over into lossmaking territory, with the analysts forecasting statutory losses of -US$0.47 per share in 2021. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$839.5m and US$0.31 per share in losses. While next year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$66.30, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ionis Pharmaceuticals at US$120 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$19.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 14% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 28% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 20% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Ionis Pharmaceuticals is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Ionis Pharmaceuticals that you need to take into consideration.

