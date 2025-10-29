Markets
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q3 Loss Narrows

October 29, 2025 — 08:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) announced Loss for third quarter of -$129 million

The company's earnings came in at -$129 million, or -$0.80 per share. This compares with -$140 million, or -$0.95 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $157 million from $134 million last year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$129 Mln. vs. -$140 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.80 vs. -$0.95 last year. -Revenue: $157 Mln vs. $134 Mln last year.

