Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) announced Loss for third quarter of -$129 million

The company's earnings came in at -$129 million, or -$0.80 per share. This compares with -$140 million, or -$0.95 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $157 million from $134 million last year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

