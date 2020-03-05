Ionis Pharmaceuticals Has a Great Pipeline of New Drugs, Analyst Says

Citi analyst Joel Beatty began coverage of the stock with a Buy rating.

Citi analyst Joel Beatty began coverage of the stock with a Buy rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, the biotech firm perhaps best known for the spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza that it licensed to Biogen, has an “exceptionally deep” development pipeline, according to an enthusiastic note out Thursday morning from analysts at Citi Research.

Ionis (ticker: IONS) has roughly sixteen clinical trials reading out over the next year, according to the note from Citi analyst Joel Beatty, and a number of drugs in development that Beatty argued are “underappreciated.”

The note, which initiates coverage on Ionis, rates the stock a Buy, with a $73 price target. Shares of the company closed at $54.59 on Wednesday.

“IONS has perhaps the most robust, diverse, and high probability-of-success pipeline of any stock with a ~$6B enterprise value,” Beatty wrote.

The back story. Ionis specializes in antisense drugs, which shut down the production of harmful proteins by destroying messenger RNA. Shares of Ionis are down 9.6% so far this year. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is down 1% over the same period. Some of the company’s products are facing competition from gene therapies, and other types of drugs.

What’s new. In his note on Thursday, Beatty argued that the company has the best antisense drug platform out there, and that a number of its drugs in development look promising.

“Ionis has many shots on goal over the next 12 months,” Beatty wrote. “The depth of Ionis’s pipeline increases the likelihood that the Street is collectively underappreciating its agents in the clinic, which is a good set up for surprise upside scenarios around clinical trial readouts.”

Beatty wrote that Spinraza, the spinal muscular atrophy drug developed by Ionis and marketed by Biogen (BIIB), will likely remain competitive, despite competition from Novartis’s (NVS) gene therapy Zolgensma, and Roche’s (RHHBY) Risdiplam. “In patients older than 2 who have not been treated with gene therapy, we anticipate the market will be split between Spinraza and Risdiplam, with higher risk/progressive patients generally preferring Spinraza and lesser risk/progressive patients generally preferring Risdiplam,” Beatty wrote.

Looking ahead. In his note, Beatty highlights a number of readouts for Ionis drugs this year, including results early this year on a Phase 2 trial of IONIS-AGT-LRx, a drug in development for treatment-resistant hypertension.

Shares of Ionis were flat in premarket trading Thursday after rising 7.6% on Wednesday.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.