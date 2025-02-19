IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $IONS Reports Quarterly Earnings

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS ($IONS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.66 per share, beating estimates of -$1.15 by $0.49. The company also reported revenue of $227,000,000, beating estimates of $140,383,977 by $86,616,023.
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $IONS stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRETT P MONIA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 92,160 shares for an estimated $3,002,855.
- JOSEPH LOSCALZO sold 13,508 shares for an estimated $511,426
- PATRICK R. O'NEIL (EVP CLO & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,931 shares for an estimated $482,252.
- ELIZABETH L HOUGEN (EVP, Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,393 shares for an estimated $340,392.
- ERIC SWAYZE (EVP Research) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,790 shares for an estimated $327,148.
- RICHARD S GEARY (EVP, Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,129 shares for an estimated $310,127.
- C FRANK BENNETT (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,079 shares for an estimated $265,192.
- EUGENE SCHNEIDER (EVP, Chf Clinical Develop Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,007 shares for an estimated $261,669.
- MICHAEL R HAYDEN has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $181,078 and 0 sales.
- BRIAN BIRCHLER (EVP, Corp and Development Ops) sold 5,400 shares for an estimated $176,580
- JOSEPH BAROLDI (EVP, Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,430 shares for an estimated $144,861.
- SHANNON L. DEVERS (EVP, Chief Human Resources Ofc) sold 4,267 shares for an estimated $139,855
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,637,041 shares (+46.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,150,953
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,987,820 shares (-88.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,494,187
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,764,765 shares (+439.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,696,184
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,749,728 shares (+1042.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,170,490
- BVF INC/IL removed 1,451,879 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,757,689
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,416,781 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,530,663
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,108,158 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,741,203
