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Ionis Pharmaceuticals' Chief Scientific Officer Frank Bennett To Retire In 2027

July 29, 2026 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) announced the retirement of Frank Bennett from the roles of executive vice president and chief scientific officer, effective February 2027.

Following the retirement, Bennett will serve as a strategic consultant to ensure a smooth transition.

His responsibilities will be assumed by Eric Swayze, executive vice president, head of research.

Currently, IONS is moving down 0.29 percent, to $55.14 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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