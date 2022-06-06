Ionis Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IONS

In trading on Monday, shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.28, changing hands as low as $33.76 per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IONS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IONS's low point in its 52 week range is $25.04 per share, with $44.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.