Ionis Pharma Starts Late-stage Study Of ION363 To Treat ALS- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) has begun the late-stage study of its investigational drug, ION363 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS),the company said in a release.

ALS is a rare, rapidly progressing and fatal neurodegenerative disorder.

Phase III study of ION363 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) with mutations in the fused in sarcoma gene (FUS) is a global, multi-center study in up to 64 patients.

"There is an urgent need for novel treatments for all forms of ALS, a devastating disease that affects far too many patients and their families. Advancement of ION363 to a pivotal trial is the latest example of the power of Ionis' antisense technology to potentially target the root causes of neurological diseases," said C. Frank Bennett, Ph.D., Ionis' chief scientific officer and franchise leader for neurological programs.

