Ionis Pharma, Sobi Get Positive CHMP Opinion For TRYNGOLZA In Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) and Sobi Friday said that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion of TRYNGOLZA as an adjunct to diet in adult patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS)

A decision on this is expected by the fourth quarter of this year.

FCS is a rare and genetic disorder characterized by extremely high levels of triglycerides, causing recurrent episodes of acute pancreatitis.

The CHMP opinion is based on positive data from the Phase 3 Balance study, which showed statistically significant reductions in triglyceride levels at six months in patients treated with TRYNGOLZA. This was maintained for up to 12 months. Additionally, TRYNGOLZA demonstrated a substantial and clinically meaningful reduction in acute pancreatitis events over 12 months.

The drug is already approved in the U.S. for adults with FCS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.