Ionis Pharma Reports Positive Data From Essence Study Of Olezarsen In Hypertriglyceridemia

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Monday announced positive topline results from the Essence study of olezarsen in people with moderate hypertriglyceridemia. The study met its primary goal.

The study conducted in partnership with The TIMI Study Group, enrolled participants aged 18 and older with moderate hypertriglyceridemia , who were diagnosed with or at risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). The participants were randomized to receive 50 mg or 80 mg of olezarsen or placebo for 12 months. The primary endpoint was the percent change from baseline in fasting triglyceride (TG) levels at six months compared to placebo.

Essence study met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant 61% and 58% reduction in TG levels at 6 months with the 80 mg and 50 mg monthly doses respectively.

The company expects to report data from the pivotal Phase 3 CORE and CORE2 studies evaluating olezarsen for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) in the third quarter of 2025.

