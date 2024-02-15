News & Insights

Ionis' Olezarsen Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation

February 15, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) on Thursday announced that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to Olezarsen.

Olezarsen is an investigational medication intended to address familial chylomicronemia syndrome, a rare genetic disorder marked by abnormally high triglyceride levels and repeated acute pancreatitis episodes.

The company also disclosed its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials to assess Olezarsen's effectiveness in treating severe hypertriglyceridemia in addition to FCS.

