Ionis (IONS) Q2 Revenue Soars 101%

Key Points Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) reported Q2 2025 GAAP revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share that exceeded analyst expectations by wide margins.

The profit surge in Q2 2025 included a non-recurring $280 million licensing payment. Sustainable profitability remains tied to future commercial and regulatory milestones.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), a biotechnology company focused on RNA-targeted therapeutics, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 30, 2025. The headline news was a substantial beat on both GAAP revenue and non-GAAP earnings compared to Wall Street estimates. GAAP revenue reached $452 million, well above the $298.3 million analyst consensus. Ionis also raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance by $100 million, driven by early commercial momentum for new products and a significant one-time licensing payment. Overall, the quarter showed major progress across commercial launches and strategic partnerships, though the sharp jump in profit was tied to nonrecurring events.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.70 N/A $(0.45) N/A Revenue (GAAP) $452 million $298.3 million $225 million 101.1% Operating Expenses (GAAP) $312 million $291 million 7.2% Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) $282 million $260 million 8.5% Net Income (GAAP) $124 million $(66 million) $190 million

Company Overview and Key Success Drivers

Ionis is a biotechnology company developing medicines based on RNA-targeted technology known as antisense. This technology allows Ionis to design drugs that can specifically block or alter the production of disease-related proteins at the genetic messaging (RNA) level. The approach enables it to address diseases that are difficult to treat using conventional drugs.

Recently, Ionis has become a commercial-stage business, launching multiple RNA-targeted products independently and through major pharmaceutical partners. The company’s main success factors are its ability to bring new drugs to market—especially in rare and severe diseases—its partnerships with larger pharmaceutical firms, and its strong financial resources. Ionis’ product development pipeline is built on antisense science and complemented by next-generation techniques such as small interfering RNA (siRNA) and gene editing, broadening its reach across key therapeutic areas.

Quarterly Performance: Commercial Launches, Partnerships, and One-Time Events

The latest quarter saw Ionis deliver results well above expectations, driven by several distinct factors. First, the company posted a substantial revenue gain, with GAAP revenue rising to $452 million versus $225 million in the same period last year. The most significant contributor was a $280 million up-front payment from a global license deal for sapablursen, a drug outside Ionis’ main commercial focus. While this drove a sharp profit swing, company leadership made it clear that ongoing profitability will depend on repeatable product and royalty revenue, not just one-time events.

Commercial execution was also a key driver. TRYNGOLZA (olezarsen), Ionis’ first independently launched RNA-targeted therapy for the rare disorder familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), generated $19 million in GAAP sales, up from $6 million in Q1 2025. Most early sales came from converting clinical trial and expanded access patients, as well as from newly identified FCS cases—a group that remains largely untapped, since FCS is a rare disease with most patients still undiagnosed. Management noted steady progress in expanding the pool of treated patients and emphasized the potential for further sales growth as more FCS patients are identified and as similar rare lipid disorders are addressed in future launches.

Royalties from partner-derived drugs also contributed meaningfully. SPINRAZA, a medicine for spinal muscular atrophy that Ionis discovered and is commercialized by Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), generated $54 million in royalties, compared to $57 million in the same period last year.

WAINUA, for hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis, delivered $10 million in royalties, more than doubling revenue from the prior-year period. Both products are commercialized in multiple markets through partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical firms.

In terms of overall expenses, operating expenses (GAAP) grew to $312 million compared to $291 million in Q2 2024, reflecting investments in sales, marketing, and upcoming launches such as donidalorsen for hereditary angioedema and expanded market access for TRYNGOLZA. A portion of the cost increase was offset by winding down certain late-stage research programs now being completed.

Strategic partnerships remain central to the business. Ionis continues to receive milestone payments and recurring royalties from collaborations—including with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Biogen—which not only boost revenue but also support the pipeline through shared drug development costs. Milestone payments this quarter included a $30 million payment from AstraZeneca and a licensing deal for sapablursen with Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLF).

One-off events had an outsized impact this quarter. The $280 million licensing payment for sapablursen drove both net income and operating profit into positive territory on a GAAP basis after a loss in the prior-year quarter. Excluding this, ongoing product and royalty streams currently do not fund sustainable profitability. Nonrecurring events like these can obscure the underlying trajectory of the business and highlight the importance of commercial ramp-up in future periods.

No dividend was declared during the period, and Ionis does not currently pay a dividend.

Business Model and Product Pipeline in Context

Ionis’ core business is developing and commercializing RNA-targeted therapies, with its antisense technology serving as the foundation for all major products and programs. TRYNGOLZA, an RNA-targeted drug for FCS, is the first product Ionis has brought to market on its own. New launches, such as donidalorsen for hereditary angioedema (an inherited swelling disorder), are planned as additional regulatory milestones are met.

Beyond these independent launches, Ionis receives royalty income from several products out-licensed to major pharmaceutical partners. For example, Biogen commercializes SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy, AstraZeneca and Ionis co-commercialize WAINUA in the U.S, while AstraZeneca holds exclusive commercialization rights outside the U.S. Each major partnership can generate both up-front milestone payments and ongoing royalties based on product sales, offering a steady stream of non-product revenue to support further development work.

Looking Ahead: Financial Outlook and Key Milestones

Management updated its financial outlook for FY2025 following the quarter’s results. Full-year 2025 GAAP revenue guidance increased from $725 million to $750 million to $825 million to $850 million, reflecting improved commercial performance for TRYNGOLZA and one-time milestone receipts. Expected non-GAAP operating loss narrowed to $300million to $325 million for full year 2025, from prior guidance of below $375 million. Ionis also initiated guidance on TRYNGOLZA sales, projecting $75 million to $80 million in net product sales for full year 2025, and projected year-end cash of approximately $2.0 billion for full year 2025, up from $1.9 billion in earlier estimates.

Future quarters will be shaped by product launch trajectories and key regulatory decisions. Management cited several important catalysts: an FDA decision on donidalorsen for hereditary angioedema in August 2025, pivotal Phase 3 data on olezarsen in September, and approaching data and submissions for other in-house pipeline drugs. Royalty trends from established products like SPINRAZA and WAINUA—as well as the pace of new commercial patient identification for TRYNGOLZA—are top variables to watch. Absent further large one-time payments, profitability hinges on growth from these key product and partnership streams.

Ionis does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

