Ionis' (IONS) Hypercholesterolemia Drug Not to Enter Phase III

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS announced top-line data from the phase IIb SOLANO study, which evaluated its PCSK9 antisense medicine, ION449 (AZD8233), for the treatment of patients with hypercholesterolemia.

The study met its primary endpoint. Data from the study showed that 28 weeks of treatment with monthly ION449 (60 mg) led to a statistically significant reduction of 62.3% in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels compared to placebo, the primary efficacy endpoint.

Also, treatment with ION449 was generally safe and well tolerated.

However, the reduction in LDL-C levels achieved in the study did not achieve the pre-specified efficacy criteria. Owing to this, AstraZeneca AZN decided not to advance ION449 into a phase III study for treating hypercholesterolemia.

Ionis is developing ION449 in partnership with AstraZeneca. AZN remains focused to determine the next steps for the SOLANO study.

Shares of Ionis have rallied 47.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 26.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ionis is also developing eplontersen for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis with AstraZeneca.

In June 2022, Ionis announced data from the phase III NEURO-TTRansform study on eplontersen in TTR polyneuropathy. The study met its primary endpoint of serum TTR concentration in mNIS+7 as well as the key secondary endpoint, Norfolk’s quality of life. The interim analysis of 35-week data revealed that eplontersen led to highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful changes from baseline in each of these endpoints compared to a historical placebo.

Based on these results, Ionis and AstraZeneca will file a new drug application seeking approval of eplontersen for TTR polyneuropathy later in 2022.

Apart from AstraZeneca, Ionis has collaboration deals with other pharma giants including Biogen BIIB and Novartis NVS. Ionis has licensed Spinraza to Biogen.

BIIB is responsible for commercializing Spinraza which is approved for treating spinal muscular atrophy worldwide. Ionis receives royalties from Biogen on Spinraza’s sales.

Ionis is developing, pelacarsen in collaboration with Novartis.

Ionis and Novartis are evaluating pelacarsen in the ongoing phase III cardiovascular outcome study, HORIZON, in patients with established cardiovascular disease and elevated lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a).

Zacks Rank

Ionis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Novartis AG (NVS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Biogen Inc. (BIIB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.