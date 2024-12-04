Ionis Grants Theratechnologies License To Commercialize Olezarsen And Donidalorsen For Use In Canada

(RTTNews) - Theratechnologies (THTX) has entered into an agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to license two investigational RNA-targeted medicines developed by Ionis. Theratechnologies receives exclusive rights in Canada for olezarsen, which is being evaluated for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and severe hypertriglyceridemia and for donidalorsen, which is being evaluated for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Ionis will receive a $10 million upfront payment upon execution of the agreement as well as milestone payments up to $12.75 million based on the achievement of regulatory milestones, public reimbursement, and annual sales targets. Ionis will be entitled to receive tiered double-digit royalties on annual net sales of each medicine. Theratechnologies will be responsible for filing, obtaining and maintaining regulatory approval for olezarsen and donidalorsen in Canada.

