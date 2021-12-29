Ionis, AstraZeneca To Collaborate To Develop, Commercialize Eplontersen

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS), a company focused on RNA-targeted therapies, on Wednesday unveiled the closing of the previously announced collaboration deal with AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize eplontersen, following expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act.

The drug Eplontersen, formerly known as IONIS-TTR-LRx, is aimed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein, to treat Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTR), a systemic, progressive, and fatal disease.

According to the terms of the collaboration, Ionis will receive a $200 million upfront payment, up to $485 million in development and approval milestones, and up to $2.9 billion in sales-related milestone payments. Ionis said it is also eligible to earn royalties in the range of low double-digit to mid-20s percentage depending on region.

The deal allows the companies to jointly develop and commercialize eplontersen in the U.S. AstraZeneca has an exclusive license for eplontersen outside the U.S., except certain countries in Latin America.

