BioTech
IONS

Ionis Appoints Hantson As Board Of Director, Effective Immediately

June 08, 2026 — 11:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced the appointment of Ludwig Hantson as a Board of Director, effective immediately.

Hantson brings more than 30 years of leadership experience from biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and Board member of Alexion between 2017 and 2021, prior to its acquisition by AstraZeneca.

He also served as a president of Baxter Bioscience and its spin-off Baxalta as a Chief Executive Officer and board member.

Brett P. Monia, CEO of Ionis, commented, "His experience leading complex global organisations across rare and speciality diseases will be invaluable as Ionis advances our commercial medicines and innovative pipeline and enters a period of accelerated growth and value creation."

The company recently announced the retirement of Joseph Wender and Lynne Parshall, who were long-serving directors of Ionis.

Ionis has traded between $34.78 and $86.74 over the last year.

Ionis is currently trading at $74.17, down 0.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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