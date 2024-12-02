News & Insights

Ionis added to Analyst Current Favorites list at Raymond James

December 02, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Raymond James added Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to the firm’s Analyst Current Favorites list saying the recent pullback in the shares is unwarranted. The firm has a Strong Buy rating on the shares with a $61 price target The analyst sees “a lot of untapped value” in Ionis’ pipeline, and believes the setup for the stock over the next 12-18 months is favorable. Raymond James expects approval for Olezarsen in familial chylomicronemia syndrome later in December, “which will help transition the company to commercial.

