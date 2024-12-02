Ionis added to Analyst Current Favorites list at Raymond James

Raymond James added Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to the firm’s Analyst Current Favorites list saying the recent pullback in the shares is unwarranted. The firm has a Strong Buy rating on the shares with a $61 price target The analyst sees “a lot of untapped value” in Ionis’ pipeline, and believes the setup for the stock over the next 12-18 months is favorable. Raymond James expects approval for Olezarsen in familial chylomicronemia syndrome later in December, “which will help transition the company to commercial.
