IonicRE Expands Rare Earth Recycling Efforts

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has announced a non-binding MOU with Less Common Metals to advance the Western supply chain for rare earth magnet production, focusing on recycling opportunities and expanding collaboration with governments. The partnership, which builds upon a previous agreement with Ford Motor’s subsidiary, will see the first supply of recycled rare earth oxides delivered in July 2024. This step is part of a broader initiative to create a circular rare earth supply chain for electric vehicle production in the UK.

