Ionic Ventures Cuts Stake in Bruush Oral Care (BRSH)

Fintel reports that Ionic Ventures has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.41MM shares of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH). This represents 4.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 16, 2022 they reported 0.64MM shares and 8.72% of the company, a decrease in shares of 35.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bruush Oral Care. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 150.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRSH is 0.00%, an increase of 52.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 699.15% to 191K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Scotia Capital holds 58K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 43K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 38K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 24K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 18K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 82.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRSH by 137.95% over the last quarter.

