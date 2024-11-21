Ionic Rare Earths Trading Halt for Capital Raise

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement about a capital raise. This pause in trading is set to last until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on November 26, 2024. Investors should stay tuned for potential developments that could impact the company’s market position.

