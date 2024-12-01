Ionic Rare Earths Seeks ASX Quotation for New Shares

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has announced the application for quotation of 42,428,685 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant move in its financial strategy. This development could attract investors interested in rare earths and mining stocks, offering potential growth opportunities in the sector.

