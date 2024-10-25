News & Insights

Ionic Rare Earths Schedules Key Annual Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 04:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, where shareholders will consider key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of directors Max McGarvie and Brett Lynch. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic direction and governance.

