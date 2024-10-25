Ionic Rare Earths Schedules Key Annual Meeting

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, where shareholders will consider key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of directors Max McGarvie and Brett Lynch. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic direction and governance.

