Ionic Rare Earths Plans To Quote New Securities

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has announced the upcoming quotation of nearly two million ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX. This move is part of previously announced transactions and could attract investors interested in the rare earths sector, potentially impacting the company’s stock market performance.

