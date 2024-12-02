News & Insights

Ionic Rare Earths Plans To Quote New Securities

December 02, 2024 — 09:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has announced the upcoming quotation of nearly two million ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX. This move is part of previously announced transactions and could attract investors interested in the rare earths sector, potentially impacting the company’s stock market performance.

