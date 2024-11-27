Ionic Rare Earths Limited Secures Shareholder Approval

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by poll. The resolutions covered various aspects of the company’s governance and strategic directions, reflecting strong shareholder support. This outcome is likely to reinforce investor confidence in the company’s future plans and market position.

