Ionic Rare Earths Limited Quotes New Shares on ASX

December 01, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has announced the quotation of over 204 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is expected to attract attention from investors keen on the rare earths sector, as Ionic continues to expand its market presence. The shares are part of a previously announced transaction, marking a significant milestone for the company’s growth strategy.

