Ionic Rare Earths Limited Quotes New Shares on ASX

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has announced the quotation of over 204 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is expected to attract attention from investors keen on the rare earths sector, as Ionic continues to expand its market presence. The shares are part of a previously announced transaction, marking a significant milestone for the company’s growth strategy.

For further insights into AU:IXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.