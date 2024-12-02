Ionic Rare Earths Issues New Unquoted Options

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.
Ionic Rare Earths Limited has announced the issuance of 1,000,000 unquoted options set to expire on December 15, 2027, with an exercise price of $0.011. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, aimed at bolstering the company’s financial strategy. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects Ionic’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position.
