Ioneer Ltd’s AGM Resolutions Successfully Passed

November 01, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

Ioneer Ltd announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully carried, with strong shareholder support. Key outcomes included the re-election of directors and approval of performance rights in lieu of directors’ fees. These results reflect confidence in the company’s strategic direction, potentially impacting investor sentiment positively.

