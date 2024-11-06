Ioneer Ltd Issues Over 16 Million Performance Rights

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

Ioneer Ltd has announced the issuance of over 16 million performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are unquoted and subject to transfer restrictions until the limitations are lifted. Investors interested in employee stock options and corporate equity strategies may find this development noteworthy.

