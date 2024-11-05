Ioneer Ltd to Issue New Performance Rights

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

Ioneer Ltd has announced a proposed issuance of 713,826 performance rights, signaling a strategic move to strengthen its market position. This development could attract investors interested in growth opportunities within the company’s portfolio. The securities are set to be issued on November 5, 2024.

