ioneer Ltd - Depositary Receipt (IONR) Price Target Increased by 44.30% to 5.11

The average one-year price target for ioneer Ltd - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:IONR) has been revised to $5.11 / share. This is an increase of 44.30% from the prior estimate of $3.54 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.00 to a high of $5.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.18% from the latest reported closing price of $4.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in ioneer Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 36.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONR is 0.01%, an increase of 26.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.50% to 69K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GK Wealth Management holds 40K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 27.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONR by 27.55% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 16K shares.

CCSO - Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Marquette Asset Management holds 2K shares.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

