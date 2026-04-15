ioneer Ltd - Depositary Receipt (IONR) Price Target Increased by 192.51% to 12.15

The average one-year price target for ioneer Ltd - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:IONR) has been revised to $12.15 / share. This is an increase of 192.51% from the prior estimate of $4.15 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.91 to a high of $14.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 210.76% from the latest reported closing price of $3.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in ioneer Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 35.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONR is 0.00%, an increase of 86.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 256.08% to 459K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 165K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 57K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jane Street Group holds 40K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing a decrease of 33.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONR by 20.14% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 20K shares.

Millennium Management holds 20K shares.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.