Ioneer Limited Lists New Shares on ASX

November 05, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

Ioneer Limited has announced the quotation of 1,361,955 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, following the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities. This move could attract interest from investors looking to capitalize on the company’s potential growth. As Ioneer makes strategic moves in the market, stakeholders are keenly watching its performance.

