Ioneer Limited Increases Director’s Performance Rights

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

Ioneer Limited has announced a significant increase in unlisted performance rights for its director Bernard Anthony Rowe, who acquired 8,524,194 new rights under the company’s Employee Incentive Plan. This acquisition boosts Rowe’s total performance rights to 11,906,857, reflecting his growing stake in the company.

