Ioneer Limited Faces Cash Outflow Amid Exploration Investments

October 20, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

Ioneer Limited reported a net cash outflow in its latest quarter, driven by significant investments in exploration and evaluation activities. The company’s cash reserves decreased from $35.7 million to $26.8 million over the period, highlighting its commitment to expanding resource development despite current financial challenges.

