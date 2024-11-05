Ioneer Limited Director’s Interest Update

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

Ioneer Limited announces changes in director Margaret R. Walker’s interest in securities, reflecting the vesting of performance rights and the issuance of fully paid ordinary shares. The adjustment increases her holdings to 670,070 ordinary shares and 132,190 performance rights, highlighting a strategic shift in director compensation.

