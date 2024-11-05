Ioneer Limited Director Increases Share Holdings

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

Ioneer Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Alan John Bruce Davies, with the acquisition of 252,214 fully paid ordinary shares following the vesting of performance rights. Additionally, 132,190 performance rights were issued in lieu of USD 25,000 of director fees, reflecting an adjustment in the director’s holdings. This update is crucial for investors tracking Ioneer’s stock movements and director transactions.

