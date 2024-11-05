News & Insights

Stocks

Ioneer Limited Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

November 05, 2024 — 07:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

Ioneer Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Stephen Gardiner, with the acquisition of 252,214 fully paid ordinary shares and 132,190 performance rights as part of a remuneration package. This adjustment comes after the vesting of previously held performance rights, aligning with shareholder-approved plans.

For further insights into AU:INR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSCCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.