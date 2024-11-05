Ioneer Limited Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

Ioneer Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Stephen Gardiner, with the acquisition of 252,214 fully paid ordinary shares and 132,190 performance rights as part of a remuneration package. This adjustment comes after the vesting of previously held performance rights, aligning with shareholder-approved plans.

