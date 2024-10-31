News & Insights

Ioneer Limited Advances U.S. Lithium Project

October 31, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

Ioneer Limited has achieved a significant milestone with the federal permitting of its Rhyolite Ridge project in the U.S., positioning it to become a major player in lithium and boric acid production. With engineering nearly complete and financing in progress, Ioneer anticipates beginning construction in 2025 and commencing production by 2028. Despite challenges in the lithium market, the company’s unique co-production of boric acid offers a strategic advantage in stabilizing costs.

