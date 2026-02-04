ioneer (GSCCF) Price Target Increased by 48.77% to 0.37

The average one-year price target for ioneer (OTCPK:GSCCF) has been revised to $0.37 / share. This is an increase of 48.77% from the prior estimate of $0.25 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.33 to a high of $0.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 212.46% from the latest reported closing price of $0.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in ioneer. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 20.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSCCF is 0.14%, an increase of 25.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.37% to 86,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,212K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,123K shares , representing a decrease of 25.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSCCF by 41.42% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 17,589K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,385K shares , representing an increase of 12.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSCCF by 14.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,428K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 9,899K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,028K shares , representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSCCF by 22.51% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5,234K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,980K shares , representing a decrease of 33.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSCCF by 46.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.