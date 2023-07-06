ioneer (ASX:INR) Price Target Increased by 12.82% to 0.56

The average one-year price target for ioneer (ASX:INR) has been revised to 0.56 / share. This is an increase of 12.82% from the prior estimate of 0.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.28 to a high of 0.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.31% from the latest reported closing price of 0.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in ioneer. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INR is 0.08%, an increase of 59.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.29% to 126,389K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,364K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 26,880K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,617K shares, representing a decrease of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INR by 31.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,742K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,829K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INR by 29.58% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 10,507K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 8,440K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,795K shares, representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INR by 28.86% over the last quarter.

