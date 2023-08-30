ioneer (ASX:INR) Price Target Increased by 11.09% to 0.62

The average one-year price target for ioneer (ASX:INR) has been revised to 0.62 / share. This is an increase of 11.09% from the prior estimate of 0.56 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.28 to a high of 0.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 170.97% from the latest reported closing price of 0.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in ioneer. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INR is 0.12%, an increase of 190.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 127,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,364K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 20,158K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,880K shares, representing a decrease of 33.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INR by 8.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,527K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,742K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INR by 17.35% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 10,507K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 9,082K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing an increase of 82.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INR by 523.29% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

