Iondrive’s DES Technology Promises Cost-Effective Battery Recycling

Southern Gold Limited’s Iondrive has revealed that its DES battery recycling technology is poised to revolutionize the industry with significantly lower capital and operating costs compared to traditional methods. The company’s recent Pre-Feasibility Study confirms the environmental and economic advantages of its innovative approach, setting the stage for commercial expansion. With growing demand for sustainable battery recycling solutions, Iondrive is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities in Europe and beyond.

