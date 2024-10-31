News & Insights

Stocks

Iondrive’s DES Technology Promises Cost-Effective Battery Recycling

October 31, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Southern Gold Limited’s Iondrive has revealed that its DES battery recycling technology is poised to revolutionize the industry with significantly lower capital and operating costs compared to traditional methods. The company’s recent Pre-Feasibility Study confirms the environmental and economic advantages of its innovative approach, setting the stage for commercial expansion. With growing demand for sustainable battery recycling solutions, Iondrive is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities in Europe and beyond.

For further insights into AU:ION stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.