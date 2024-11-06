Iondrive Limited Unveils Advances in Battery Recycling

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Iondrive Limited is making strides in battery recycling technology with its innovative and environmentally friendly hydrometallurgical process. During a recent webinar, the company highlighted its advancements in lithium battery recycling, which promises a safer and more efficient alternative to conventional methods. Iondrive’s efforts are part of a broader mission to enhance sustainable battery technologies and contribute to the circular economy in Europe and Australia.

